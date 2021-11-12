Stephens Increases Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $200.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,409. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

