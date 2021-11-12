State Street Corp Increases Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $52,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 485.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 157,192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.