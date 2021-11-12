State Street Corp Has $57.52 Million Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.37% of Clovis Oncology worth $57,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $3.99 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $518.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

