State Street Corp Has $55.02 Million Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Amyris worth $55,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 144.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRS opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

