State Street Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $56,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 313,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $527.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.49 and a 200 day moving average of $495.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $374.72 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

