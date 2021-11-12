State Street Corp Buys 34,507 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $58,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

