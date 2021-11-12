State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,585,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.