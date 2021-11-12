State Street Corp Acquires 133,745 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.40% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $53,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,392,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INN. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

