Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Stantec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STN. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

