Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SXI opened at $119.97 on Monday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $417,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

