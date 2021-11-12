Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stabilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of STM traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €68.30 ($80.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a one year low of €52.55 ($61.82) and a one year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

