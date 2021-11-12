SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

