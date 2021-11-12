Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,490 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

