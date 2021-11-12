Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $5,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

