Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 34,646 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,646 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 5.77. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.