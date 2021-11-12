Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

