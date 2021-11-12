Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 11,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,308. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

