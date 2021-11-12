Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,145 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 5.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 75.7% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

