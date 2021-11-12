Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNMSF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

SNMSF opened at $38.07 on Monday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

