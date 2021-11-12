Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNMSF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

SNMSF opened at $38.07 on Monday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

