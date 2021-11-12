Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) versus GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Critical Contrast

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spero Therapeutics and GeoVax Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 209.48%. GeoVax Labs has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.79%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and GeoVax Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 58.26 -$78.28 million ($2.83) -5.98 GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 13.39 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

GeoVax Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -411.53% -63.74% -52.67% GeoVax Labs -558.23% -31.75% -30.33%

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

