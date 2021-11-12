Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the pas three months, thanks to improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from higher investments in marketing and advertising along with product launches. Favorable volumes and productivity, as well as strength across all segments also aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan. Management retained the fiscal 2021 view. However, the company posted sales and earnings miss in the quarter. Inflationary cost pressures, driven by transport and commodity costs, resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense on increased volume, advertising and marketing costs, and incentive and distribution expense, remain concerning.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.75.

NYSE SPB opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.