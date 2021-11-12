Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SPB traded up $10.01 on Friday, reaching $104.08. 75,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

