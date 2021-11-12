SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $527.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $374.72 and a one year high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

