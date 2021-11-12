SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

