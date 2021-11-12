SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.11. 173,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,466. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

