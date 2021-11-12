SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $47.69 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

