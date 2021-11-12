SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. 12,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,359. The company has a market capitalization of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

