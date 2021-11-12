Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

NYSE SWX opened at $70.21 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

