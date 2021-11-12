Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solitario Zinc were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,040 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPL opened at $0.53 on Friday. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

