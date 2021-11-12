Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 141,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,754. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 194,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

