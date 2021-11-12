Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $9.08 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

