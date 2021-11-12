SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,238,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

