Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

