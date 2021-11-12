Snow Capital Management LP Takes Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 69.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 54,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $16.39 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $611.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.89.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

