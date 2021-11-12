Snow Capital Management LP Has $963,000 Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

