Snider Financial Group Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 348,093 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

