Snider Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 98,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

