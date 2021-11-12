Snider Financial Group Invests $186,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

