Snider Financial Group Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,063.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $878.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.66 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.18, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

