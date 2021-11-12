Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.52. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

