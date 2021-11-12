SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

