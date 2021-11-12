Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $40.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

