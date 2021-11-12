SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,536,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $84,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

