Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $615,094.29 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE SKY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,383. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $77.40.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
