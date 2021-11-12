Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $615,094.29 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,383. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

