SkinCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,135.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $190,460.99 and $48,135.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.