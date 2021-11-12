Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director James E. Meyer Sells 698,643 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.61. 1,096,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,471,830. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sirius XM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

