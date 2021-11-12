SingularityNET Price Down 0.5% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $294.11 million and $10.78 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00223247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00090321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

