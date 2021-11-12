Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.