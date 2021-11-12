Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.73.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.