Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Similarweb updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SMWB traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Similarweb stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

